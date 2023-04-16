Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (6-8), who are trying for a series sweep, will host the Colorado Rockies (5-9) at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, April 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +230 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mariners (-300). Seattle (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (1-0, 1.02 ERA) vs Noah Davis - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won five out of the 11 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 4-2 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in three, or 27.3%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Rockies this season with a +230 moneyline set for this game.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mike Moustakas 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+280) Kris Bryant 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+290) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+270)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

