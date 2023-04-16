On Sunday, April 16, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (11-4) visit the Kansas City Royals (4-11) at Kauffman Stadium, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET. The Braves will be eyeing a series sweep.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Royals have +140 odds to win. A 9-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Royals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kyle Wright - ATL (0-0, 12.00 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (0-3, 3.31 ERA)

Royals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 13 games this season and won nine (69.2%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Braves have gone 5-1 (83.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Royals have won in four, or 26.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

