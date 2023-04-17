Brad Keller Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Brad Keller, who went -for- last time in action, battle Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
Brad Keller Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brad Keller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brad Keller At The Plate (2022)
- Keller hit .000 with .
- Keller failed to get a hit in any of his 35 games last year.
- He did not homer last year in the 35 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- Keller didn't have an RBI in 35 games played last season.
- He did not score in any of the 35 games he played in last year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brad Keller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.000
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|XBH
|HR
|RBI
|/
|K/BB
|/
|SB
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rangers had a collective 8.3 K/9 last season, which ranked 21st in the league.
- The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Rangers pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- deGrom (1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.32), 22nd in WHIP (1.020), and second in K/9 (14.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.