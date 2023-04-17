After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .310.
  • Montero has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.
  • He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Montero has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In six of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.30 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (18 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hill (0-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 43-year-old has an ERA of 7.20, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
