Franmil Reyes -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, on April 17 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Looking to place a prop bet on Franmil Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is hitting .222 with two home runs and three walks.
  • Reyes has had a hit in five of 12 games this year (41.7%), including multiple hits three times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Reyes has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 51st, 1.020 WHIP ranks 21st, and 14.6 K/9 ranks second.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.