The Kansas City Royals and Hunter Dozier, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier is hitting .167 with a home run and a walk.

Dozier has picked up a hit in five games this season (45.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Dozier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings