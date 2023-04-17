On Monday, Kris Bryant (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .393, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Bryant has gotten at least one hit in 86.7% of his games this year (13 of 15), with at least two hits four times (26.7%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Bryant has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in six of 15 games so far this year.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings