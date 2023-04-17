On Monday, Kyle Isbel (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has four doubles and two walks while batting .233.

Isbel is batting .333 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Isbel has picked up a hit in nine games this season (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this season.

Isbel has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

