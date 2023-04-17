MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, on April 17 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .170 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- In six of 14 games this year (42.9%) Melendez has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Melendez has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
- deGrom (1-0) takes the mound for the Rangers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 51st, 1.020 WHIP ranks 21st, and 14.6 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
