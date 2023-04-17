MJ Melendez -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, on April 17 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .170 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.

In six of 14 games this year (42.9%) Melendez has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Melendez has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

