Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is hitting .189 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In nine of 16 games this year, McMahon has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 16), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this season, McMahon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 16 games so far this year.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Pirates have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Hill (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 43-year-old has amassed a 7.20 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
