Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.415) thanks to five extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in eight of 17 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 17 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In five games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (47.1%), including one multi-run game.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.61 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.32, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .323 batting average against him.
