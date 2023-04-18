Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .231 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Olivares has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of 12 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.61 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 6.32 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .323 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.