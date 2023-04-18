The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has three doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .289.

Montero has had a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits four times (30.8%).

He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Montero has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings