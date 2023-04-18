The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero has three doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .289.
  • Montero has had a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits four times (30.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Montero has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this year (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Pirates will send Velasquez (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 5.40 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
