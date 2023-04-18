Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (hitting .448 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado with 17 hits and an OBP of .393 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has had a hit in 12 of 17 games this season (70.6%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
- In 17 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In six games this year (35.3%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (29.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.23 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Velasquez (1-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
