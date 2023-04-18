Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 with an RBI in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Vince Velasquez) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .148 with .
- In four of nine games this year, Castro got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not homered in his nine games this year.
- Castro has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three of nine games so far this year.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 5.40 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
