After going 0-for-0 with an RBI in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Vince Velasquez) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .148 with .
  • In four of nine games this year, Castro got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not homered in his nine games this year.
  • Castro has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three of nine games so far this year.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 5.40 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
