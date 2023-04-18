After batting .222 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has four doubles and two walks while hitting .217.
  • In nine of 13 games this season, Isbel has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not homered in his 13 games this season.
  • Isbel has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Rangers will send Eovaldi (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty went five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.32, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .323 batting average against him.
