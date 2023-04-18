After going 0-for-4 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .158.

Melendez has gotten a hit in six of 15 games this season (40.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Melendez has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 15 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings