Brad Keller will take the mound for the Kansas City Royals in the second of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 13 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Kansas City is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .326 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .202 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 54 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .264.

The Royals rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 4.82 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.349 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Keller (2-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

He has earned a quality start one time in three starts this season.

Keller has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Rangers W 10-1 Away Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/14/2023 Braves L 10-3 Home Brady Singer Charlie Morton 4/15/2023 Braves L 9-3 Home Kris Bubic Bryce Elder 4/16/2023 Braves L 5-4 Home Zack Greinke Kyle Wright 4/17/2023 Rangers L 4-0 Home Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/18/2023 Rangers - Home Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/19/2023 Rangers - Home Brady Singer Martín Pérez 4/21/2023 Angels - Away Kris Bubic Tyler Anderson 4/22/2023 Angels - Away Zack Greinke Reid Detmers 4/23/2023 Angels - Away Jordan Lyles Shohei Ohtani 4/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brad Keller Madison Bumgarner

