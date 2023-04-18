The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon is batting .196 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • McMahon has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (58.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 17), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • McMahon has driven in a run in six games this year (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.23 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 13 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
