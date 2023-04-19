Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Alan Trejo (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo has two doubles while hitting .261.
- Trejo has gotten a hit in three of 12 games this year (25.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this year.
- Trejo has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in one of 12 games.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th.
