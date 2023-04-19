On Wednesday, Charlie Blackmon (on the back of going 2-for-3 with two doubles) and the Colorado Rockies play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.408) this season, fueled by 18 hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
  • In 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%) Blackmon has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (35.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Blackmon has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (41.2%), including one multi-run game.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 32nd in WHIP (1.200), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
