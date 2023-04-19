Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hunter Dozier -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier is hitting .154 with a home run and a walk.
- Dozier has picked up a hit in five games this year (41.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Dozier has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this season.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.52 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 12 home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.87, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .290 batting average against him.
