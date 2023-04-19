Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Murray, in his most recent game (April 16 win against the Timberwolves) put up 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

With prop bets in place for Murray, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.0 20.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.1 Assists 6.5 6.2 7.0 PRA 33.5 30.1 31.6 PR -- 23.9 24.6 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.5



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Murray has taken 16.0 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 14.7% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

Giving up 115.8 points per contest, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are 22nd in the league, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are ranked 10th in the NBA, giving up 25 per game.

The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jamal Murray vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 33 24 8 8 4 1 0 1/18/2023 33 28 2 4 2 0 2 1/2/2023 36 14 3 4 1 0 1

