After batting .286 with a double, three home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Pirates.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 29th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Bryant has picked up a hit in 15 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Bryant has had an RBI in six games this year.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this year (47.1%), including one multi-run game.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Oviedo (1-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
