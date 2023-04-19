Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mike Moustakas (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Colorado Rockies play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas has two doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .167.
- In four of 11 games this season, Moustakas got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Moustakas has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 32nd in WHIP (1.200), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.