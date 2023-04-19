MJ Melendez -- batting .179 with three doubles, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .150.

In 37.5% of his 16 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Melendez has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 16 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings