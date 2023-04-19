MJ Melendez -- batting .179 with three doubles, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .150.
  • In 37.5% of his 16 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Melendez has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 16 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 5
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
  • The Rangers allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 32-year-old has a 2.87 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .290 to opposing hitters.
