Nate Eaton Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nate Eaton At The Plate
- Eaton is batting .045 with .
- Eaton produced a hit in one of 10 games so far this year.
- He has not homered in his 10 games this season.
- Eaton has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of 10 games.
Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.52 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
- Perez (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.87 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.87, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .290 against him.
