Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup has a point total of 222.5.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|222.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points 56 times.
- Denver's contests this year have an average total of 228.3, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- Denver has a record of 16-6, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -375 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Nuggets have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|56
|68.3%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|49
|59.8%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- Three of Nuggets' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Denver has fared better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.
- Denver has a 30-12 record against the spread and a 38-4 record overall when putting up more than 115.8 points.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|2-2
|37-45
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
