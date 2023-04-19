The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup has a point total of 222.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 222.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points 56 times.
  • Denver's contests this year have an average total of 228.3, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
  • Denver has a record of 16-6, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -375 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Nuggets have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 56 68.3% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9
Timberwolves 49 59.8% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • Three of Nuggets' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Denver has fared better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.
  • Denver has a 30-12 record against the spread and a 38-4 record overall when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44
Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
30-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-18
38-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
36-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-16
41-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-13

