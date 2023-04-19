The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup has a point total of 222.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 222.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points 56 times.

Denver's contests this year have an average total of 228.3, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 16-6, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -375 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Nuggets have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 56 68.3% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 49 59.8% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Three of Nuggets' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Against the spread, Denver has fared better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.

Denver has a 30-12 record against the spread and a 38-4 record overall when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

