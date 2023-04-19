Heading into Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 19 at Ball Arena.

The teams meet once again after the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 109-80 Sunday. Jamal Murray led the way with a team-leading 24 points in the win for the Nuggets, while Anthony Edwards put up 18 points in the loss for the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Back 13.4 11.6 1.2 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are the same as the Timberwolves give up.

Denver has a 38-4 record when scoring more than 115.8 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 108.8 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 115.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves put up just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).

Minnesota has put together a 29-16 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Timberwolves are scoring 111 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 4.8 fewer points than their average for the season (115.8).

Minnesota hits 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 36.5% rate (13th in NBA), compared to the 12.3 its opponents make, shooting 36.9% from deep.

The Timberwolves rank 23rd in the league averaging 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 10th, allowing 111.1 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8 222

