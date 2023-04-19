The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report ahead of Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, April 19 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves with Fubo!

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 109-80 on Sunday. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets to the victory with a team-high 24 points. Anthony Edwards notched 18 points in the Timberwolves' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Back 13.4 11.6 1.2 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

When Denver puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 38-4.

The Nuggets have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 108.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, seven points fewer than the 115.8 they've scored this season.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets put up 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves put up just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Minnesota is 29-16.

The Timberwolves have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, compiling 111 points per contest, 4.8 fewer points their than season average of 115.8.

Minnesota makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.3. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.9%.

The Timberwolves rank 23rd in the NBA with 111.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 10th defensively with 111.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8 222

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.