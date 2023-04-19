The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, April 19 at 10:00 PM ET.

The teams meet again after the Nuggets took down the Timberwolves 109-80 Sunday. Jamal Murray led the way with a team-high 24 points in the win for the Nuggets, while Anthony Edwards put up 18 points in the loss for the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves allow.

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

On offense, the Nuggets have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 108.8 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 115.8 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves average just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Minnesota has put together a 29-16 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Timberwolves have played worse offensively in their last 10 games, compiling 111.0 points per contest, 4.8 fewer points their than season average of 115.8.

Minnesota makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.3. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.9%.

The Timberwolves' 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in the NBA, and the 111.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 10th in the league.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8 222

