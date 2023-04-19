Nikola Jokic is a player to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) face off at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19

Wednesday, April 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets beat the Timberwolves, 109-80, on Sunday. Jamal Murray poured in a team-high 24 points for the Nuggets, and chipped in eight rebounds and eight assists. Edwards had 18 points, plus two rebounds and five assists, for the Timberwolves.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 24 8 8 0 1 4 Michael Porter Jr. 18 11 2 1 0 4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 15 4 1 0 0 3

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor.

Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Brown 15 4.1 2.9 1.3 0.7 0.8 Jamal Murray 13.8 3 4.8 0.6 0.5 2.3 Aaron Gordon 11.2 5.3 2.7 0.8 0.7 0.6 Nikola Jokic 8.9 5.7 4.3 0.6 0.5 0.1 Michael Porter Jr. 12.9 4.9 0.6 0.1 0.2 2.3

