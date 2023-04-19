Wednesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Texas Rangers (11-6) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (4-14) at 2:10 PM (on April 19). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 victory for the Rangers, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Kansas City Royals will give the nod to Brady Singer (1-1, 7.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Martin Perez (2-1, 2.87 ERA).

Royals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

In their last game with a spread, the Royals failed to cover.

The Royals have not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

Kansas City has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -110.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 52.4% chance to win.

Kansas City has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 56 (3.1 per game).

The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.

