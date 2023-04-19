Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will square off against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Royals have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Royals as the favorite once.

The Royals and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Royals did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.

Kansas City has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Royals' implied win probability is 52.4%.

Kansas City has played in 18 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-7-1).

The Royals have had a run line set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-11 3-3 2-7 2-7 3-12 1-2

