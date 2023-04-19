Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 15 hits and an OBP of .380 this season.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- In 61.1% of his 18 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this season, Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.52 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.87, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.
