The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo (hitting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo has two doubles while batting .259.

This season, Trejo has tallied at least one hit in four of 13 games (30.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.

Trejo has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in one of 13 games.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings