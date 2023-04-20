Elias Diaz -- 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado with 19 hits and an OBP of .400 this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 28th in slugging.

In 72.2% of his 18 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Diaz has driven home a run in seven games this year (38.9%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.

He has scored in five of 18 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings