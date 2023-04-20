Thursday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (8-11) and the Colorado Rockies (5-14) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Phillies taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on April 20.

The probable starters are Matt Strahm (1-1) for the Philadelphia Phillies and Ryan Feltner (0-2) for the Colorado Rockies.

Rockies vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 1-6.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (23.1%) in those games.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +180 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 3.8 runs per game (72 total), Colorado is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.76 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule