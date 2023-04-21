After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Franmil Reyes and the Kansas City Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is hitting .262 with two home runs and four walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 14 games this season, Reyes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Reyes has driven in a run in six games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .86 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's .86 ERA ranks fourth, .905 WHIP ranks eighth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth.
