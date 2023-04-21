After hitting .194 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .200 with four doubles and two walks.

Isbel has had a base hit in nine of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his 14 games this year.

Isbel has had an RBI in four games this year.

In three of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings