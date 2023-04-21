MJ Melendez -- batting .179 with three doubles, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on April 21 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .156 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Melendez has picked up a hit in 41.2% of his 17 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.6% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Melendez has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this year (29.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 5
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .86 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's .86 ERA ranks fourth, .905 WHIP ranks eighth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth.
