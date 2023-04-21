Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 2-0 series lead. The point total in the matchup is set at 222.5.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|222.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 56 of 82 games this season.
- Denver's contests this year have an average total of 228.3, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- This season, Denver has won 41 of its 57 games, or 71.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 57.4% chance to win.
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played 49 games this season that ended with a combined score over 222.5 points.
- Minnesota's outings this season have a 231.6-point average over/under, 9.1 more points than this game's point total.
- Minnesota is 38-43-0 against the spread this season.
- The Timberwolves have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (48.8%) in those contests.
- This season, Minnesota has won 15 of its 31 games, or 48.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|56
|68.3%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|49
|59.8%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have gone over the total four times.
- Denver sports a better record against the spread at home (25-16-0) than it does on the road (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets record the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).
- Denver has a 30-12 record against the spread and a 38-4 record overall when putting up more than 115.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Timberwolves have hit the over in three of their past 10 contests.
- Minnesota has been better against the spread away (21-20-0) than at home (17-23-0) this season.
- The Timberwolves average only 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).
- Minnesota has put together a 26-18 ATS record and a 29-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|29-28
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|20-14
|37-45
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.