The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 2-0 series lead. The point total in the matchup is set at 222.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 222.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 56 of 82 games this season.

Denver's contests this year have an average total of 228.3, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 41 of its 57 games, or 71.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 57.4% chance to win.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played 49 games this season that ended with a combined score over 222.5 points.

Minnesota's outings this season have a 231.6-point average over/under, 9.1 more points than this game's point total.

Minnesota is 38-43-0 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (48.8%) in those contests.

This season, Minnesota has won 15 of its 31 games, or 48.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 56 68.3% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 49 59.8% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have gone over the total four times.

Denver sports a better record against the spread at home (25-16-0) than it does on the road (20-21-0).

The Nuggets record the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).

Denver has a 30-12 record against the spread and a 38-4 record overall when putting up more than 115.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

The Timberwolves have hit the over in three of their past 10 contests.

Minnesota has been better against the spread away (21-20-0) than at home (17-23-0) this season.

The Timberwolves average only 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).

Minnesota has put together a 26-18 ATS record and a 29-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 29-28 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 20-14 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.