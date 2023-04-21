See the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently has just one player listed, as the Nuggets ready for their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Target Center on Friday, April 21 at 9:30 PM ET.

The teams meet once again after the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 122-113 Wednesday. In the Nuggets' victory, Jamal Murray recorded 40 points (and added three rebounds and five assists), while Anthony Edwards scored 41 in the losing effort for the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Back 13.4 11.6 1.2 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are the same as the Timberwolves give up.

When Denver scores more than 115.8 points, it is 38-4.

The Nuggets have been putting up 108.1 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's significantly lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Timberwolves are scoring 115.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 109.8 points per contest.

Minnesota connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.3 on average.

The Timberwolves average 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in league), and give up 111.1 points per 100 possessions (10th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2 222.5

