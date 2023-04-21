The Denver Nuggets (53-29) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report ahead of Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Target Center on Friday, April 21 at 9:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets will look for another victory over the Timberwolves following a 122-113 win on Wednesday. Jamal Murray topped the Nuggets with 40 points, while Anthony Edwards put up 41 for the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Back 13.4 11.6 1.2 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9 Josh Minott SF Questionable Ankle 3.1 1.7 0.3

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves allow.

Denver has a 38-4 record when scoring more than 115.8 points.

The Nuggets have been scoring 108.1 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's much lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves put up an average of 115.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Timberwolves are scoring 109.8 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is six fewer points than their average for the season (115.8).

Minnesota hits 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 36.5% rate (13th in NBA), compared to the 12.3 its opponents make, shooting 36.9% from deep.

The Timberwolves average 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in league), and allow 111.1 points per 100 possessions (10th in NBA).

