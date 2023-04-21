The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 with the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Target Center on Friday, April 21 at 9:30 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 122-113 on Wednesday. Jamal Murray led the way with a team-leading 40 points in the victory for the Nuggets, while Anthony Edwards scored 41 points in the loss for the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Back 13.4 11.6 1.2 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9 Josh Minott SF Questionable Ankle 3.1 1.7 0.3

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).

When Denver puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 38-4.

On offense, the Nuggets have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 108.1 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 115.8 they've put up over the course of this year.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and give up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves score an average of 115.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Timberwolves are posting 115.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, tallying 109.8 points per contest.

Minnesota knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.3 on average.

The Timberwolves' 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in the NBA, and the 111.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 10th in the league.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2 221.5

