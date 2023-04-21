The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 with the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Target Center on Friday, April 21 at 9:30 PM ET.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 122-113 on Wednesday. Jamal Murray topped the Nuggets with 40 points, while Anthony Edwards scored 41 for the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves allow.

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

The Nuggets' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 108.1 points a contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this year.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Minnesota is 29-16.

The Timberwolves are scoring 109.8 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is six fewer points than their average for the season (115.8).

Minnesota knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.3 on average.

The Timberwolves score 111.3 points per 100 possessions (23rd in league), while giving up 111.1 points per 100 possessions (10th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -1.5 223.5

