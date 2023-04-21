The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) ahead of their NBA playoffs first round game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) currently has just one player. The playoff matchup begins at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, April 21 from Target Center.

The teams meet again after the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 122-113 Wednesday. In the Nuggets' win, Jamal Murray scored 40 points (and added three rebounds and five assists), while Anthony Edwards scored 41 in the losing effort for the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Rudy Gobert: Questionable (Back), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

On offense, the Nuggets have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 108.1 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 115.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2 222.5

