The Philadelphia Phillies (8-12) and the Colorado Rockies (6-14) will match up on Friday, April 21 at Citizens Bank Park, with Aaron Nola getting the nod for the Phillies and Noah Davis taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -350, while the underdog Rockies have +270 odds to upset. Philadelphia (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (1-2, 5.91 ERA) vs Davis - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Rockies this season with a +270 moneyline set for this game.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rockies vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Cron 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+290) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+230) Yonathan Daza 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+320)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

