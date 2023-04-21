How to Watch the Royals vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Taylor Clarke will start for the Kansas City Royals looking to shut down Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
Royals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 14 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Kansas City ranks last in the majors with a .331 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .208.
- Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 59 (3.1 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .264.
- The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.53) in the majors this season.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.436 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke gets the nod for the Royals and will make his first start of the season.
- The 29-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief seven times this year.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/15/2023
|Braves
|L 9-3
|Home
|Kris Bubic
|Bryce Elder
|4/16/2023
|Braves
|L 5-4
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Wright
|4/17/2023
|Rangers
|L 4-0
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Jacob deGrom
|4/18/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-2
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-3
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Martín Pérez
|4/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Taylor Clarke
|Shohei Ohtani
|4/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|4/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reid Detmers
|4/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Tommy Henry
|4/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Ryne Nelson
|4/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Max Castillo
|Zac Gallen
