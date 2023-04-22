Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 3:05 PM ET.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .250 with three doubles and a walk.
- In five of 15 games this year (33.3%), Trejo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 15 games this year.
- Trejo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in one of 15 games.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.99).
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, one per game).
- Sanchez makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 26-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen and threw three innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Washington Nationals.
- Last season he compiled a 2-2 record, a 5.63 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP over his 15 games.
