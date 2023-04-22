The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is batting .250 with three doubles and a walk.
  • In five of 15 games this year (33.3%), Trejo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 15 games this year.
  • Trejo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in one of 15 games.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.99).
  • The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, one per game).
  • Sanchez makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.
  • The 26-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen and threw three innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Washington Nationals.
  • Last season he compiled a 2-2 record, a 5.63 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP over his 15 games.
